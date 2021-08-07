For the occasion of the 800th year from the death of St Dominic of Caleruega, parish priest P. Michael M. Camilleri, OP, took the initiative to have four new angels sculpted from wood to complement the statue of St Dominic at the basilica in Valletta.

The project was trusted in the hands of Gozitan artists Michael Camilleri Cauchi and his son Adonai.

For a more professional look, Mario Camilleri Cauchi and his sons Reuben and Austin were commissioned to guild the angels with 24-carat gold with designs by Adonai Camilleri Cauchi.

In addition, a flowery garland in ganutell was crafted by Joshua Mercieca.