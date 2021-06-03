Four new COVID-19 cases were registered overnight, taking the number of new cases back to single digits.

Another four people recovered, meaning the number of active cases remains 76.

The new cases were found from 2,799 swab tests carried out overnight, according to data from the health authorities.

No deaths have been reported for over a week.

Malta reopened for tourism on Tuesday when seated weddings with 100 people inside and 300 outside also became permissible. Language schools can also start to reopen and mask-wearing is also no longer mandatory on beaches.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people queued at the Malta International Airport's arrivals hall to have their COVID-19 documents checked, before being allowed entry to the country.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, 221,595 people have now been fully vaccinated against the virus. So far, 534,639 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson jabs have been administered.

People now can download their vaccine certificate 14 days after being fully vaccinated. The certificate will enable them to travel and take part in events more freely.