Four new patients tested positive for coronavirus overnight and a further 10 patients recovered, the health authorities said on Thursday.

In their daily update, now published via Facebook after briefings were reduced to just three a week, the health authorities confirmed the new cases were registered after 1,137 tests were carried out.

This means healthcare professionals are now caring for 108 patients who are still considered active cases. During Wednesday's health briefing, Superintendent of Public Health said the majority of Malta's cases are recovering at home.

No additional information on the latest cases was supplied though Gauci is expected to outline details during Friday's briefing.

The latest figures bring Malta's total number of coronavirus cases to 616, of which seven have died and 501 have recovered.

As of Thursday, the daily number of coronavirus cases has been in the single digits for a week. This comes after the numbers peaked for several days earlier in May, even reaching double digits on some days.

Malta is currently in a so-called transition phase, with non-essential shops re-opening earlier in May while restaurants and hairdressers resumed operations on Friday.