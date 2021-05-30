Four people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, while another three recovered.

The new cases were found from 2,279 tests carried out. Malta's new cases has now been in single digits for 19 days.

No deaths were reported for the fifth consecutive day.

Malta now has 68 active COVID-19 cases and has been placed on a ‘green list’ by the European Centre of Disease Prevention and Control.

According to the ECDC, the country's case and death rates are the lowest in the EU.

Vaccinations

A total 205,221 people are now fully vaccinated with 512,214 jabs given so far, according to health authorities' data published on Saturday.

According to a legal notice published on Friday, travellers to Malta must present a vaccination certificate or negative PCR test results at their departure point from Tuesday.

Should they fail to do so and still be allowed to board, passengers will have to foot the cost of a PCR test in Malta, as well as accommodation expenses to cover quarantine.

Meanwhile, Senior Citizens Minister Michael Farrugia announced on Saturday that pandemic-related restrictions relating to visits and outings at residential homes will be eased over the next month.