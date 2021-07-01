Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 overnight as three recoveries were recorded by the health authorities.

The new cases were recorded on a day when healthcare workers carried out 2,528 swab tests.

No COVID-19-linked deaths have been reported since June 17.

This means that Malta's known active COVID-19 cases have now risen to 46.

Vaccinations

A total of 325,891 people living in Malta are fully vaccinated against the virus, while 670,759 single shots of COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered so far.

Healthcare workers administered 5,900 vaccine doses on Wednesday.

Rules regarding the wearing of masks were relaxed slightly on Thursday as people who are fully vaccinated can now be without them in specific circumstances.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Wednesday that Malta has a new vaccination target in light of the spread of the Delta variant abroad and is now aiming to fully vaccinate 85% of those eligible. He said that more than 80% have already been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, UK travellers planning trips to Malta have been plunged into confusion by conflicting information about whether or not their digital vaccine passports will be accepted as valid for entry.

Malta is expected to connect to an EU-wide COVID pass verification system on Thursday, although Health Minister Chris Fearne has said "technical problems may occur in the first days" of the system.