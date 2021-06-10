Four new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday as five patients recovered.

The health authorities said 2,123 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases now stands at 67.

Just one new case was reported on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, with no new cases on Monday.

The number of vaccination jabs has risen to 570,513, with 246,964 people now fully vaccinated.

While cases in Malta remain low, some restrictions are still in place including a ban on all mass events, except weddings.

However, Health Minister Chris Fearne, is to announce on Friday the opening of some activities for people who have a vaccine certificate.

Masks remain mandatory everywhere except beaches, where people have been allowed to remove them since the beginning of the month.