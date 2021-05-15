The number of newly detected COVID-19 cases remained low on Saturday, when four new cases were reported.

Seven patients recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in the country down to 177.

No deaths were reported for the eighth consecutive day.

Data showed that healthcare workers carried out 1,711 swab tests on Friday.

The low numbers continue the positive trend Malta has been on for the past weeks, with dwindling case numbers and the number of hospitalised COVID patients down by half in one month.

Vaccination

As of Friday, 136,975 people were fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry data showed. A total of 414,632 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Speaking on Friday, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci noted that just 0.6 per cent of those vaccinated have since tested positive for COVID-19.

Vaccination is currently open to people aged 30 and over, with rollout to be extended to all people aged 16 and over as of next week.