Magistrates Neville Camilleri and Audrey Demicoli and lawyers Christian Falzon Scerri and Ian Spiteri Bailey are to be appointed judges after a public call for nominations.

The Office of the President said in a statement on Thursday that a public call for nominations was issued in February and 29 nominations were received by the Judicial Appointments Committee.

The committee then evaluated the candidates on the basis of the constitution and its own guidelines before making its recommendations to the President. The recommendations were unanimous.

The committee also listed other candidates who it considered suitable to be appointed judges. They were (in alphabetical order) Dr Michael Camilleri, magistrates Doreen Clarke, Josette Demicoli, Donatella Frendo Dimech, Charmaine Galea, Natasha Galea Sciberras, Claire Stafrace Zammit and Gabriella Vella.