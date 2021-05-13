Four new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday as the number of vaccine jabs passed the 400,000 mark.

The daily number of cases has been in single figures since last Thursday, except on two days when 11 and 12 cases were recorded.

The last death linked to the virus was reported on Friday.

The health authorities said the number of vaccine jabs has risen to 400,118, with 130,537 people now fully vaccinated.

Seven patients recovered on Thursday with the number of active cases down to 189.

A total of 1,996 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours.