Updated 4.30pm

Around four in every five Maltese companies are under pressure to pay higher wages, with workers often jumping ship for better paying jobs, a new survey has found.

A survey of more than 400 employers in Malta by the Malta Employers Association, found that 45 per cent felt this pressure across all their employees.

“This is a strong indication that companies have been experiencing considerable wage inflation during the past three years,” the report, published by the MEA on Monday, reads.

The survey also asked for the possible causes of wage inflation, with more than half (57 per cent) pointing towards labour market shortages.

Rent and property prices were also identified as a leading cause (21%), followed by “unreasonable expectations” (13%) and an increase in the cost of living in Malta (also 13%).

“This is worrying as increases in wages that are not supported by profitability and competitiveness might not be sustainable, especially in vulnerable sectors,” the MEA document reads.

How much are wages climbing?

Asked about the average wage increases, a third of employers said these had gone up by more than 8%.

A quarter of employers said the increases ranged between 3-5%, and only 13% reported increases of between 0-3%.

The MEA said that just 4% of employers had stuck to only giving the statutory wage raise.

“This finding supports the MEA’s contention that the number of employees on the minimum wage in Malta is very low and that the labour market forces are a strong determinant of wage increases,” the MEA said.

Three in four Maltese employers also expect that there will be higher wage increases in 2020.

Asked about turnover of employees, a third of respondents said this had exceeded one in every five of their employees who had left in the past year.

“This is a result of labour shortages due to increased labour demand, and in spite of an increased labour supply due to foreign workers, stronger female participation and higher participation among the retired segment of the population,” the MEA said.

Asked why workers were leaving, the most popular response from employers was that employees went to better paying companies, adding that they feared becoming unprofitable if they raised their wage bill any further.

Other reasons included poor work ethic, such as employees refusing to work weekends in hospitality or shift work.

Companies are also finding it difficult to find enough skilled workers in a variety of sectors, complaining that foreign workers would not stay on the island for too long due to the cost of living.

How are companies dealing with this?

Surprising, only 13 per cent said they were shifting towards labour-saving technology.

Just over a third of companies introduced flexibility and work-life balance measures in a bid to hold on to their employees.

Other employers were subcontracting services, setting up student schemes and investing more in marketing their ‘company culture’.

What can be done?

The dependency on foreign workers was having “massive” demographic challenges that were affecting all aspects of a society, the MEA warned.

Asked what the solution was, the association told Times of Malta that in the short term more workers were needed to meet the demands of the market place.

However, the introduction of more foreign workers was also what was putting pressure on employers, so in the long term a comprehensive strategy was needed.

• A national demographic strategy would address the sustainability and the social and economic impact of continued increases in the population.

• Elderly and female workers, along with other untapped local resources need to be maximised. This, the MEA says, will be a “temporary” measure; however, it will help address short and medium term shortages.

• The private sector needs more flexibility to accommodate working women and those with family responsibilities.

• The public sector should release underutilised workers to the private sector.

• The public sector’s salary structure should also be modernised to motivate highly skilled and professional employees.

• The government should desist from introducing any measures that will inflate labour costs further. One example was the additional annual leave to compensate for public holidays, which negatively impacted companies’ profitability.

How was the research carried out?

The research consisted of an online survey among employers as well as a workshop and exploratory activity to identify the main causes of wage inflation.

The largest share of respondents came from the manufacturing industry (21%), followed by wholesale and retail (16%); gaming and financial services (15%), hospitality and tourism (11%), among other smaller sectors.

Of the 438 responders, just 102 did not employ any foreign workers, which the MEA said showed just how cosmopolitan the workforce had become.