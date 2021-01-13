SENGLEA ATHLETIC 0

SIRENS 1

Bustos 61

Senglea Athletic

M. Farrugia-5, Z. Cassar-5, A. Abela-6, F. Gnindokponou-6.5, D. Fava-5, J. Tanti-5, L. Riascos-6.5, A. Scicluna, J. Dibola-6, D. Xuereb-6 (83 L. Brincat), Wilkerson-5.5 (80 D.Abela)

Sirens

D. Cassar-6, Raphael-6.5, T. Jammeh-5.5 (66 R. Grech), H. Kone-7 (70 T. Agius), W. Domoraud-6, J. Walker-5, A. Borg-5, S. Tounkara-5 (82 L. Grech), R. Scicluna, A. Bustos, E. Callegari Torre-5.5.

Referee: Andrea Sciriha.

Yellow cards: Riascos, R. Scicluna, Gnindokponou, Xuereb, A. Scicluna.

Red cards: R. Scicluna (Sirens) 64; Bustos (Sirens) 79, A. Scicluna (Senglea) 86, Riascos (Senglea) 90.

BOV player of the match: Hamed Kone (Sirens)

A solitary goal scored past the hour mark by Angel Bustos was enough to hand Giovanni Tedesco his first joy as Sirens coach in a match referee Andrea Sciriha issued four red cards.

Sirens paraded their latest signings – Italian defender Emiliano Torre Callegari and Gambian striker Tamsir Jammeh as Tedesco used this match to tinker with his formation.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta