A 33-year-old man resisted arrest and slightly injured four policemen on Sunday after he was netted in connection with a fight in Marsascala last February.

The police said the man, a Serbian national, was found following investigations by the Cospicua district police and the Rapid Intervention Unit.

The fight took place on February 17 at an establishment in Triq ix-Xatt, Marsascala and left a 29-year-old man from Marsascala grievously injured.

The assailant had escaped before law enforcement reached the scene.

Following investigations, the police received information on Sunday that the suspect was at an establishment in Triq ix-Xatt, Gżira.

The police went on site, but upon seeing officers, the suspect tried to escape, and was aggressive in the process.

The police said they are holding the man at the police headquarters in Floriana.