At least 85 per cent of primary school children returned to state schools today, as the government started easing the soft-lockdown imposed last month.

Schools closed in March amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases, and will gradually reopen this week.

Childcare centres, kindergartens and primary schools reopened on Monday, while middle schools will reopen on Wednesday. Secondary schools are set to reopen on Friday. Over 50 COVID mitigation measures have been implemented at schools.

The Education Ministry said on Monday that primary state schools registered an 85.5 per cent attendance.

Over all, an 80.6 per cent attendance was registered among kindergarten and primary students, as well as middle and secondary school students who followed classes online.