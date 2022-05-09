Four out of every five people with dementia in Malta are believed to be living in the community, according to a national audit tabled in parliament on Monday.

According to the National Audit Office, there was an estimated 7,450 people with dementia in 2021, of which 6,145 - around 80% - were still living in their own house. Only 61% of people with dementia are actually diagnosed as suffering from the debilitating condition.

In 2015, the government had launched a plan to roll out - by 2023 - adequate community support services so that people with dementia can remain active within the community. According to the NAO, most of this national strategy's objectives have been fully implemented or registered significant progress in their implementation.

Among others, the office acknowledged in its report the "generally positive feedback" about the quality of service provided by the Dementia Intervention Team, set up as part of this national strategy.

Still, the NAO remained "significantly concerned" about the low caseload this unit has, when compared to the projected number of people with dementia who are living in the community.

"This office feels that this important service should be afforded to a much wider client base so that as many people with dementia, as far as possible, are better guided and assisted to manage this condition."

Only 600 clients, out of the projected 6,000 people with dementia living in the community, were followed by the unit.