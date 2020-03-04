Four of the six people arrested in connection with a house collapse that killed a 54-year-old woman have been released on police bail.

In a statement, police said two people remain in detention and that all are continuing to help them with their inquiries.

An architect, site technical officer, two workers and two contractors were arrested earlier this week.

Miriam Pace died when her home, next to a construction site on Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro, Ħamrun, collapsed shortly after 2pm on Monday. CCTV footage from the incident showed how the building fell within seconds.

The Ħamrun district inspector is investigating all those involved in the site for possible criminal actions, including negligence, that may have caused the family home to collapse, taking the life of the mother of two.

The investigation, which is running parallel to a magisterial inquiry, is still ongoing, police said.

There has been widespread shock and anger over the death of the mother-of-two in the latest in a spate of house collapses next to construction sites.

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that a panel of four people led by a retired judge will review the laws and oversight systems governing the sector.

However the opposition Nationalist Party has called for a public inquiry into the tragedy.

A funeral service will be held for the victim on Thursday at 2pm at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Valletta.