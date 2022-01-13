Another 462 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Thursday, with 92% of all new cases now being registered in Malta being of the Omicron strain.

The information was given by Health Minister Chris Fearne when addressing a news conference at St Vincent de Paul.

Four people also died overnight bringing the number of deaths of people positive with the virus to 500.

In its daily update on Facebook, the health authorities said four people - three women, aged, 71, 76 and 93 - and a man, aged 87, died overnight.

A total of 1,261 patients recovered overnight.

Patients needing hospital treatment now stand at 108 including eight who need intensive care. On Wednesday, there were 116 in hospital, including nine ITU patients.

But not all COVID patients in hospital are there because of the virus: as of last week, 60 per cent were admitted with other ailments and then found to be positive.

Malta experienced a surge in new infections in late December, when the number of new daily cases reached four figures on several consecutive days.

Authorities banned standing events and imposed a 1am curfew in response. From Monday, a vaccine certificate will be needed for entry into many public buildings. The Nationalist Party said on Wednesday it is against the new rules.

People who have recently recovered from the virus and are waiting to get their booster will be granted a six-week exemption.

Vaccination

A total of 293,394 people have now received a booster dose with Health Minister Chris Fearne saying on Thursday that 70% of adults in Malta have now received their booster.

On Monday, Malta had the fourth-highest booster rate among European Union members, according to the latest figures from the European Centre for Disease Control.

Adults who wish to register for the vaccine can do so at https://vaccin.gov.mt/.

Booster doses will take on added importance come January 17, when new rules will prohibit entry into cafes, restaurants, theatres, gyms and other such places to anyone without a valid vaccine certificate.

The government's intention to make those updated certificates also valid for overseas travel has run into EU headwinds, however, with the EU Commission noting that member states have agreed to different rules.