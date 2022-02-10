A further 118 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded overnight as four people died while positive with the virus, health authorities said on Wednesday.

They said three men, aged 62, 74 and 82 and a woman, aged 92, died overnight while positive with the virus.

The number of new cases is the lowest since December 14, when 100 new cases were recorded.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said in Times of Malta on Wednesday that almost half of all COVID-19 deaths among the over 60s this year came from the 5% of people in that age group who did not take a vaccine booster dose.

Another 270 patients have recovered, taking the number of known active cases down to 1,941.

Seventy of the current COVID-19 patients are in hospital, including four who are receiving intensive care.

On Wednesday, 172 new cases were recorded and there were 79 patients in hospital including four in intensive care.

EU data shows that Malta's COVID-19 case rate is now the lowest in Europe.

A total of 336,317 booster doses have been given so far.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday that 23,085 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to children aged 5-11 so far, including 9,776 second doses.