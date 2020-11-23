Four elderly men have died after testing positive for COVID-19, the health ministry has announced.

It brings the overall death toll to 117.

In the first case, a 75-year-old man, who was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on November 19, died late on Sunday night at Mater Dei Hospital.



Another two men also being treated at Mater Dei, died on Monday. One was aged 71 and had confirmed positive for Covid-19 on October 29 while the other was 80 years old and had tested positive on November 11.



The fourth victim was a 94-year-old man, who was confirmed positive on November 16, and died on Monday at the Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility.



The Health Ministry offered its condolences to the families of the victims and called on everyone to follow COVID-19 prevention measures.

It encouraged frequent hand washing, social distance and the use of masks, thus safeguarding the most vulnerable in our society.