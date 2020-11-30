Four COVID-19 patients died on Sunday, bringing up Malta's death toll linked to the pandemic to 137.

The Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday that a 74-year-old man, who tested positive on November 16, died at Mater Dei Hospital.

A 75-year-old woman who was swabbed at the end of the month, and a 90-year-old woman who tested positive on November 13 also died at Mater Dei on Sunday.

A 94-year-old man died at St Vincent de Paule after testing positive to the virus on November 21.

The health ministry extended its condolences and called on people to follow COVID-19 mitigation measures.