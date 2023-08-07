Between April and June of this year, two drivers and two passengers died in road traffic accidents, according to national statistics.

The same data shows that during this second quarter of 2023, road traffic accidents increased while casualties decreased when compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In all, 4,264 road traffic accidents were reported (up by 0.6 per cent), with the northern harbour district registering the most accidents with 1,554 cases or 36.4 per cent of all accidents.

Road traffic casualties decreased by 2.4 per cent to 444 over the same period in 2022.

There were 112 people who suffered grievous injuries. Of these, 64 were drivers, 25 were passengers and 23 were pedestrians or cyclists.

During this quarter, two fewer fatalities occurred when compared to the same period in 2022.

Four out of five of those who were grievously injured were men.

Over a third of the casualties were aged between 26 and 40.