Four people suffered grievous injuries in separate accidents on Tuesday.
In the first accident, in Triq il-Mellieħa, Mellieħa at 6.45 am., a Toyota Corsa that was being driven by a 26-year-old man from Victoria collided with a pole.
A 25-year-old who lives in Għajnsielem and a 30-year-old who lives in Żebbuġ, Gozo, were passengers.
The driver and the 25-year-old were given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The second accident took place in Triq il-Mosta, St Paul’s Bay, at 9am.
A 27-year-old man who lives in St Paul’s Bay was riding a Peugeot Speedfight which was involved in a collision with a Toyota Hilux that was being driven by a 66-year-old man who lives in Naxxar.
The rider was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The third accident was in Valley Road, Birkirkara, at 10am.
A 65-year-old woman who lives in Birkirkara was hit by a Renault Captur that was being driven by a 24-year-old man who lives in Naxxar.
She was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
All people taken to hospital in all three accidents suffered grievous injuries.
The police are investigating.
