Four people including a baby were injured in a traffic collision in St Paul's Bay on Thursday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Għajn Tuffieħa at 1.30pm.

A Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 71-year-old woman who lives in Mġarr was involved in a collision with a Kia Picanto that was being driven by a 45-year-old Italian man.

There were three passengers in the Picanto, including a baby who is just a few months old.

All the passengers and the 71-year-old Vitz driver were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Their condition is not yet known.

The road has been closed to traffic.