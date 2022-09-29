Four people including a baby were injured in a traffic collision in St Paul's Bay on Thursday afternoon.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Għajn Tuffieħa at 1.30pm.
A Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 71-year-old woman who lives in Mġarr was involved in a collision with a Kia Picanto that was being driven by a 45-year-old Italian man.
There were three passengers in the Picanto, including a baby who is just a few months old.
All the passengers and the 71-year-old Vitz driver were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Their condition is not yet known.
The road has been closed to traffic.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us