Four people were injured in a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Għajn Tuffieħa at 3.20am.

It involved a collision between two cars, a VW Polo that was being driven by a 30-year-old man from North Macedonia, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, and a Toyota Vitz, that was being driven by a 40-year-old Indonesian woman, who also lives in St Paul’s Bay.

The woman and three passengers - a 28-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from North Macedonia, as well as another man whose nationality has not yet been established, were injured and taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

The 38-year-old was grievously injured, the female driver, the 28-year-old and the man whose nationality has not yet been established suffered slight injuries.

The police are investigating.