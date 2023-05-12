There are only four people on the waiting list to be admitted to the government’s largest home for the elderly while another 1,556 are waiting to be admitted into other homes, the minister for the elderly has told Parliament.

Jo Etienne Abela told Nationalist MP Graziella Attard Previ that there were four people currently waiting to be admitted to the St Vincent de Paul home for the elderly.

Answering a separate question on the same subject, Abela said that those waiting to be admitted to St Vincent de Paul have been on the waiting list since March 8.