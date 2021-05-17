Only four people tested positive for COVID over the past 24 hours, while no deaths were reported.

This means that new cases remained in single digits for the seventh consecutive day on Monday.

Fifteen patients recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in the country down to 147.

Healthcare workers carried out 1,541 swab tests between on Sunday.

As of Sunday, 143,487 people were fully vaccinated, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 424,325 doses have been administered so far. Vaccination registration for all those aged over 16 kicked off on Monday.

Over the weekend feast enthusiasts called on the authorities to provide clearer guidelines on what kind of religious celebrations will be allowed this summer after it was confirmed that large-scale events cannot take place.

On Friday Times of Malta reported that the authorities have decided not to allow traditional feasts to go ahead as they are too risky amid a pandemic.