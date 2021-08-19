Four places for boys in Form I needing shared support are available in two church schools, the Curia said on Thursday.

Three of the vacant places are at St Elias College in Sta Venera and one at Stella Maris College, Gzira. The places will be filled according to the rules for special cases.

Applications will be received online only at https://knisja.mt/forms/applikazzjoni-dhul-skejjel-tal-knisja-f1-boys-ks-awwissu-2021/ between August 26 and 31.

The draw by ballot will take place on September 10 at the Curia.

Further information on telephone 25906306/9.