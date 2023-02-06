Four police officers were slightly injured in a scuffle on Saturday when answering a call about alleged domestic violence.

The Police Officers Union said on Sunday the incident happened in Gozo.

It urged the authorities to increase penalties for those who assault and injure police officers.

This was a clear example of the risks involved in policework, it said in a statement.

A police spokesperson confirmed the assault, saying the four officers suffered slight injuries while a man involved in the scuffle was treated for mental health issues.