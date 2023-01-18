Motor vehicle inspections are possibly one of the most dreaded appointments as you can never predict what your mechanic will find and how much it’ll cost you. However, if you get your car inspected at least once a year, you can avoid incurring shocking expenses in the long run.

Let’s be honest, we’re all guilty of postponing car inspections to avoid the risk of finding out something’s really wrong with it. Even as the engine starts coughing up oil and the brakes start screaming in agony, we keep testing its limits, praying it survives until the mandatory car inspection the week before the VRT test.

This may save you a couple of hundred euros in the short term but if you don’t get your car inspected at least once a year, you run the risk of losing thousands to damages from accumulated issues. Much like you need regular check-ups at the doctor (which you should be doing if you aren’t already), our cars need regular inspections at the mechanic to ensure a long and healthy life.

Here’s how car inspection services can help you save money and ultimately your life.

Reduce maintenance and insurance costs

Prevention is always better than cure and this is the basic principle on which car inspection services operate. Checking your car regularly for any irregularities leaves room for the mechanic to rectify the problem for half the price of what it would cost you to get a brand-new part altogether.

This means that vehicle inspection services drastically reduce maintenance as well as insurance costs. Why insurance costs you may be asking? With regular car inspections, your car runs less risk of breaking down and causing some form of accident on the street that could potentially also harm you and anyone involved. And think of all the towing services you’ll have to pay! So best play it safe and keep that non-claim bonus up.

The reduction of insurance costs is especially beneficial for courier and cab companies. They should carry out pre-use vehicle safety inspections on their fleets to avoid the risk of workplace injury. An injury would incur higher premiums for workers’ compensations and health plans.

Increase gas efficiency

How many times have you complained about spending a fortune on fuel every week because your vehicle burns through it too quickly? Well, this is most probably the result of damaged clogged air filters which can be so easily fixed during a car inspection.

Vehicles with this problem use up way more fuel than usual as they need a perfect balance between air and fuel to work efficiently. Think of it as a person who smokes going for a jog. Their oxygen intake is lower than a non-smoker’s, so they will consume much more energy to cover the same distance. Air filters get blocked with all sorts of debris and dirt over time causing the same effect.

There are also other reasons why your car could be burning through fuel, such as issues with spark plugs, oxygen sensors, exhaust pipe leaks or tire pressure, among others. These can all be detected and addressed during a car inspection. This will save you a lot of money in the long run and you can finally stop whining about how “the car uses too much fuel”.

One small issue can result in irreparable damage over time if not addressed at early stages.

Avoid causing permanent damage

Since you’re reading this article you clearly care about money and you know what costs a fortune? Buying another vehicle. Think about when you bought yourself your current car and remember that gut-wrenching feeling of emptying your bank account.

As it is with any mechanical contraption, one small issue can result in irreparable damage over time if not addressed at early stages. Even if the damage isn’t visible or audible, during car inspections mechanics find all sorts of issues that are invisible to the untrained eye.

So, why let yourself go broke all over again when you can spend a fraction of that price for a car inspection, and keep your current car working like new for years to come?

Lower the possibility of injury

If the above points aren’t enough to convince you to get a motor vehicle inspection then think about the highest cost you might have to pay – your life.

You can never predict when a car in deep need of an inspection will break down in the middle of the street and cause an accident that could be fatal for you, your passengers, other drivers or even pedestrians. Road safety requires everyone on the street to play their role, and getting routine car inspections is how you can hold up your end of the bargain.

