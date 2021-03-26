Four speed cameras are to be installed along the Coast Road in the coming days, the Local Enforcement System Agency (LESA) said.

It said in a statement two cameras will be installed on each side of the road.

Signs which indicate where drivers may encounter the cameras have already been installed, the agency said adding that Transport Malta has approved the installations.

LESA said that this road has seen many bad accidents, as well as deaths, and cameras were recommended in a magisterial inquiry.

A study to identify the locations where these accidents mostly happen was carried out and the cameras are to be installed in these black spots.