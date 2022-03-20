Manchester City finally got the better of Southampton at the third attempt this season with a 4-1 win to move into the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

Crystal Palace also hit four to thrash struggling Everton 4-0 to make the last four.

City’s bid to retain their Premier League title has been hindered by two draws against the Saints and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men held their own again for an hour at St. Mary’s.

Adam Armstrong nearly made the most of a rare start when he hit the post early on for the home side.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.