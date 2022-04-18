Luxol St Andrews, Valletta, Ta’ Xbiex and University of Malta confirmed their place in the Enemed Futsal Premier League play-offs to be played in the coming days at the National Sports School Pavillion.

Even the Enemed Challenger League is getting into a decisive phase as eight teams will vie for the final honour.

Mellieħa SC Futsal and St George’s FC Futsal became the first semi-finalists for the Enemed Challenger Championship.

The other clubs competing for a last four berth are Naxxar FC Futsal, Siġġiewi FC Futsal, Żurrieq FC Futsal and Qormi FC Futsal.

Meanwhile in the last round of matches played last week, Luxol saw off Valletta Futsal 5-3 in the most-awaited encounter.

