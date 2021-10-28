Many people are struggling with addiction in the United States. Withdrawal from drugs or alcohol can be very difficult for some people to overcome, and often involves intense cravings. Friends and family members of someone who has an addiction must understand what they are going through so they can offer support.

Get educated about their addiction

The first step to support people struggling with addiction is getting educated about their condition and the issues surrounding it. Learn as much as possible by reading books, watching documentaries, attending lectures, workshops on the subject of mental health and substance abuse, or by contacting rehab centres such as Shoreline Recovery Center where professional staff can give you precise information. This will help you understand what your loved one is going through so that you can be more empathetic towards them in difficult times. It’s also crucial for advising those suffering from addiction because without knowledge there cannot be wisdom or proper understanding of what they are dealing with every day.

Practise patience and understanding

Be patient with your loved one who is struggling with addiction. Those in the grip of a substance abuse issue are not in full control of their behaviour and actions, even though they may be trying to quit or recover from an addiction. Remember that under normal circumstances it can sometimes take months for people to get used to new behaviours so give them time to adjust when quitting addictive substances such as alcohol or drugs. Help by being understanding towards any slips during recovery since this doesn’t mean they have failed but rather experienced a setback which will motivate them all the more for next time around. The road to sobriety can often seem long - especially if you relapse once or twice along the way – but stick with it because there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Offer encouragement during tough times

People struggling with addiction can be very hard on themselves, even when they are trying to do the right thing. Make sure you encourage them by reminding them of how far they’ve come and all that is yet to come. Point out their strengths as well as their accomplishments which will make it easier for them to stay motivated throughout recovery. It helps if more than one family member or friend does this but don't push your loved one into treatment since some people simply aren't ready – especially those who have suffered severe consequences due to substance abuse such as losing a job or having legal problems. Don’t give up hope though because there is light at the end of the tunnel once again so keep working towards helping your loved ones recover from addiction.

Serve as a source of strength when needed

People struggling with addiction may look to you for support at times. Be there when they need someone to lean on because this can make all the difference in their journey towards sobriety. For instance, if your loved one calls after a night of binge drinking then take them out for breakfast or lunch so that they have something nutritious inside their bodies which will help prevent further drunkenness later on.

It also helps if you are honest about how things are going since addicts tend to lie and manipulate others due to fear of being judged harshly by those close to them. Remind yourself daily why it is important not to give up hope even though some days seem harder than others – remind yourself why it’s worth staying positive through thick and thin – and even if they relapse once or twice, most people with addictions eventually get better and sober up.

People struggling with addiction can feel incredibly alone and stigmatized in their fight. However, if you know someone who is dealing with substance abuse or mental health issues, there are ways that you can support them. When people receive the right kind of help from loved ones, they have a better chance at healing and recovery when it comes to addiction.