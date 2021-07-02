As travel opens up and the vaccination uptake across the globe is in the increase, Thailand expects to return to the top of the list of best global destinations. For those planning a trip to the country here are a few tips to keep in mind that will make your trip more enjoyable and allow you to plan ahead in some instances.

Arrival and departure

Thailand travel authorities have made a concerted effort to introduce technology at the entry and departure points, specifically the major airports. Thus, there is likely to be less human assistance at airports and more machines. This is still ‘The land of smiles’ but you are likely to see less, either because of the masks or simply because the airports will have less people. Self-check-in and various phone apps will allow you to check in, have boarding passes checked and travel without having to come into contact with too many people. It is a data-driven process and while you will still need to present the relevant travel details, these will be scanned and entry and exit determined by the IT systems in place.

Entertainment

The open-air scenery-based entertainment options are all go. The usuals like Railay beach and Koh Phi Phi as well as the historic cities such as Ayutthaya are open and ready for tourists. There have been some changes to the night life and places that do not allow for suitable social distancing, will limit the numbers they can allow in. The islands are known for great night life, but visitors are urged to consider our new normal and current health and safety requirements. Remember that you are very unlikely to see or frequent any casinos as gambling is illegal, but you can get a taste for it on your mobile when you get home or during your travels.

Eating etiquette

As with most cultures there are extremely specific eating etiquettes that should be observed if you are lucky enough to eat and be entertained by Thai folk. The host will sit at the middle of the table, only take a little of each dish and serve as many times as you would like, chopsticks are not for rice. You will likely be given a spoon and a fork, and it is advisable to use the spoon in your right hand and the fork in your left.

Do not pet the Soi dogs

Soi or street dogs in Thailand have become a major problem in some cities such as Bangkok and it is vital for your safety to be aware of the risks associated with these stay animals. Regardless of how cute or adorable you think that they are do not pet, feed or interact with the street dogs, fleas, rabies and even dog bites have been a common occurrence. With over 300,000 dogs roaming in the streets of the city of angels it is almost certain you will come across a few on your trip. Be aware of these and avoid contact with them at all costs.

These are four simple tips for travel to Thailand. The scenery and the people are fantastic, it is a trip worth doing, but be mindful of the simple differences in cultures and you will avoid any uncomfortable situations.

Guest post by Steve Conway, a passionate traveller who explores the globe in pursuit of adventure, sun-soaked beaches and azure waters.

