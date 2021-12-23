One of the biggest accomplishments that a player can achieve throughout his career is the acknowledgment and respect from the clubs he has represented and the teams he has played against, in particular the rival ones.

If there is one player in Malta who can recall such experience, that is Andrew Cohen.

A Hibernians legend who has also managed to become an influential figure at his new club Gżira United in a short spell of time.

Throughout his career, Cohen won every domestic honour with Hibernians before moving to Gżira where despite he failed to win any silverware, he still managed to steer the club to some successful results among Malta’s elite teams.

Four-time Maltese champion and four-time winner of the MFA Best Player Award is a testament to the talent that Cohen possessed.

Moreover, his 694 games between domestic and international competitions are a reflection of the commitment and passion he had for the Beautiful Game.

