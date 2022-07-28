Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the 2022 season, he announced on Thursday.
The 35-year-old German, who currently drives for Aston Martin, won four successive titles from 2010 to 2013 with Red Bull.
His 53 Grand Prix victories place him third on the all-time list behind Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91).
“The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it,” Vettel said in a team statement.
“At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family. But today is not about saying goodbye.
“Rather, it is about saying thank you - to everyone - not least to the fans, without whose passionate support Formula One could not exist.”
