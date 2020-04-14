Four people are expected to be arrested on Wednesday morning and charged with the involuntary homicide of Miriam Pace shortly after.

Pace, 54, died buried under the rubble of her collapsed home in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro, Ħamrun on March 2.

The house was next door to a site that was being excavated. Pace’s body was found some eight hours later after a search by the Civil Protection Department.

The four, including the architect and the contractor, are currently on police bail but their arrest will be reactivated in the morning.

They will appear before Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras charged of negligence that led to the woman’s death, a charge that carries a maximum of four years in jail. They will also face other minor charges, that mainly carry fines.

An inquiry into the incident had been held by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.