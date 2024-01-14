Three French nationals and one from Guinea were on Sunday charged with stealing two cars parked at the airport.

The thefts took place from the parking area for rental cars at the airport on the night of January 9.

Two of them were also charged with damaging the cars and driving without a licence.

The tourists are: Yacine Leo Nizar Hilal, 20, Said Bouhafa, 20 and Sofiane Bouhafa, 18, all from France and Mouhamed Salim Soumah, 22, from Guinea.

Inspector Karl Roberts told Magistrate Elaine Rizzo that upon landing in Malta, the four friends proceeded to the car rental depot. They tried renting a car from a car rental company but did not manage so they proceeded to check the cars. They found a Peugeot 3008 with the key still in the ignition so they hopped on and drove to their Gzira hotel.

Four hours later, they all drove back to the airport to help themselves to another car, also with the key still in the ignition. In the meantime, they were involved in a number of hit-and-run accidents and accumulated several fines.

The cars had a tracking device so when reported stolen, they were traced to a hotel in Gzira. The police raided the rooms, finding the tourists asleep, and arrested them.

All pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them.

Said Bouhafa and Soumah pleaded guilty to theft and were given a two-year jail term suspended for four years.

The other two, who allegedly broke into the cars and drove them, causing damages to them and other cars, pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody.

Lawyer Julia Micallef Starface appeared for Soumah while lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was defence counsel for the rest.