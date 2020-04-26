Two elderly residents, a nurse and a carer at Saura Home for the elderly in Rabat needed treatment for smoke inhalation on Sunday evening after a fire in one of the rooms.

The archbishop's curia said no one was injured in the blaze, which was extinguished by staff even before fire-fighters arrived.

Saura Home, which is run by the church, hosts 61 elderly people. The residents, carers, nurses and administration are in lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.