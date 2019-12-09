Television presenter Jean Claude Micallef, Marsascala mayor Mario Calleja, former Marsaxlokk mayor Edric Micallef and Labour candidate Sebastian Muscat are the all vying for Helena Dalli’s seat in Parliament.

Dr Dalli resigned after starting her term as European Commissioner for Equality. She had been elected in the 2017 election on the third electoral district.

The Electoral Commission said these were the four nominations it had received by closing time on Monday. The casual election will be held on Wednesday when the votes obtained by Dr Dalli will be re-distributed according to voters’ preference.

Jean Claude Micallef, who garnered 670 first-count votes, starts as the favourite contender, since Dr Dalli inherited almost 300 votes when he got eliminated in the 25th count. According to electoral procedures, these votes go back to Mr Micallef’s pigeonhole.

Mr Calleja will start off with 97 votes which Dr Dalli had inherited when he was eliminated in the 19th count of the process.

Mr Muscat had received 22 first-count votes and was eliminated in the second count.