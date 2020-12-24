A repeat offender has been jailed for four years after being convicted of smashing a glass in a man’s face during an argument a few days after committing an armed robbery at a Qormi lotto office.

Darren Brincat, a 40-year-old man from Qormi who is well-known to the police, was recognised by investigators through CCTV footage at the lotto both. Despite wearing a surgical mask on his head and another one covering his face, the police still recognised him and arrested him.

The armed robbery at a lotto booth in his hometown took place on September 16 while the argument, in which another man was seriously injured, took place on September 18 outside a Qormi bar. Brincat was also injured during the argument.

He was also convicted of holding the lotto booth owner against her will and slightly injuring her, using a knife during the armed robbery and of relapsing.

When the case started being heard, Magistrate Joseph Mifsud heard Brincat change his plea to guilty. He insisted on his guilty plea even when given time to reconsider.

The magistrate said the accused had a “colourful” criminal record and had not learnt from his past mistakes.

He noted how a purpose of punishment is to protect society and is accomplished by ensuring that those who are a threat to society are incarcerated. In the case of serious offences, the court has to send a clear message that serves as a general deterrent. The courts must always try to find the right balance between these, the magistrate said.

He, therefore, jailed him for four years, fined him €116 and ordered him to pay €1,250 in court expenses.

Police Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Kevin Pulis prosecuted while lawyer Victor Bugeja was defence counsel.