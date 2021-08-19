A man who committed two hold-ups at separate outlets of The Convenience Shop last year has been jailed for four years after opting to plead guilty to the charges brought against him.

Clint Zammit, 32, admitted to committing the hold-ups at the outlets in Sliema and Gżira, stealing cash and holding the employees against their will while threatening them with a knife.

The first armed robbery took place on January 19 at The Convenience Shop in Nazju Ellul Street, Gżira while the second robbery took place the following morning at The Convenience Shop in Mrabat Street, Sliema, where he held two female employees against their will.

Zammit was also found guilty of being a relapser as well as of breaching the conditions of a previous release.

Before Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, Zammit pleaded guilty to the charges.

In handing down judgment, the court considered the man’s criminal history and his admission to the charges. The magistrate jailed him for four years and fined him €233. She also ordered him to pay €2,233 to cover expenses related to court-appointed experts.

Police inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Colin Sheldon prosecuted.