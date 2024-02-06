The speaker of the House is still “exploring” alternative designs to the metal barriers that have circled the parliament building in Valletta for more than four years.

The barriers were erected during a period of political unrest in December 2019 as revelations linked to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia sparked nationwide protests. Yet, there seem to be no immediate plans to remove the steel barriers, which are deemed unsightly, especially as they envelop the Renzo Piano-designed building at the entrance to Valletta.

Asked whether there are permanent design plans and time frames, a spokesperson for the speaker said: “The Office of the Speaker is still in the process of exploring what options would be feasible and acceptable both from a security and from a design perspective”.

Replying to a parliamentary question in January, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia told PN MP Darren Carabott that the House has been in discussion with the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation, which was best suited to lead the project.

Times of Malta also asked GHRC about their plans for the parliament building and planned timeframes. A spokesperson for GHRC said: “Your questions are related to the security services at the House of Representatives. Better to direct your questions to the office of Mr Speaker.”

The speaker was asked similar questions about the metal barriers in July 2022.

Back then, Farrugia said the crowd barriers delineated the area where MPs and committees meet and should continue being used until a more permanent solution was found.

He said that while he appreciates the artistry of the building, he also has to ensure that both MPs and the building itself are protected.