A number of Għargħur residents have complained to Times of Malta over the lack of progress on the Victoria Lines restoration project.

They spoke of construction mess on the sides of paths and a lacklustre approach by workers on site.

Works on the popular walking route began in 2019 and will not be completed until 2024 but are “proceeding according to schedule” according to the local government ministry.

The Victoria Lines cover approximately 12 kilometres, stretching from Madliena Heights in the east of the country to near Fomm ir-Riħ Bay in the west.

So far, over 800 metres of infantry lines and a pill box uncovered during the project have been restored, the ministry said. The total length of the Għargħur section designated for restoration is just below one kilometre.

Originally built by the British, the series of stone fortifications were constructed between 1870 and 1899 and named after Queen Victoria following her Diamond Jubilee in 1897.

In 2018 works began on a 60-metre section spanning Ġnien l-Għarusa tal-Mosta (Tarġa Gap) which were completed in 2019.

Works on the walls located within the village of Għargħur began in the same year and have been ongoing since.

The ministry said that the project involves restoring the wall using original stone blocks, as well as reconstructing a section which had been completely missing.

The total cost of the project to date is around €80,000.

When contacted, Għargħur’s mayor Helene Gauci refused to comment, stating that the restoration activities did not fall within the remit of her council.

By contrast, the Marsa Junction Project – also begun in 2018 – was completed in April 2021, adding 12 kilometres of new lanes, 3.5 kilometres of footpaths and cycle lanes, two footbridges, bus lanes, a 380-space car park and 15 kilometres of underground networks.