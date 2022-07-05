A British holidaymaker who was paralysed in an open-top bus crash four years ago says he is still waiting for compensation.

Rob Butt, 48, from the UK, was left tetraplegic after suffering head and spinal cord injuries when a tour bus crashed into a tree in Malta in 2018.

The incident killed two tourists and left 50 others injured.

The driver of the double-decker bus and four directors of a company that operates sightseeing tours were charged in court over the incident in February.

The court had declared that the company directors did not have a case to answer for so the case proceeded only against the driver.

Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday, Butt said he was lucky to be alive but he still expects compensation.

The BBC reports that the High Court in London has listed the case for next year.

Butt was on an Easter break with his wife Kathy and their three children, who were also injured when the bus struck a tree.

The former school teacher said he has no recollection of the crash that changed his life.

He now requires 24-hour care.

"I can't do any of the activities I used to do. I'm confined to a wheelchair and can't move anything below my shoulders," he said.

"I feel incredibly lucky to be alive, but I'm frustrated and resigned by the lack of progress in terms of our case.”