An absurdist play in Maltese and English tackling hyper-capitalism, environmental negligence and overdevelopment is being staged on August 26 and 27.

Popolazzjoni: 4 by the Ħassle Mejjet Theatre Collective, an independent creative collective based locally, follows four youths in their 20s, namely Natasha, Roberta, Jeremy, and Cini, who, for very different reasons, have grown tired of the country’s status quo and decide to live out their off-the-grid dreams on the islet of Filfla.

The play offers a glimpse into the challenges, successes and conflicts that arise from this misadventure, with the four attempting to make do without the luxuries of the 21st century − to moderate success.

Written by Benjamin Abela, Popolazzjoni: 4 is being directed by Gianluca Mifsud and features performances from Annalise Ebejer, Bertha Farrugia, Brendon Thearle and Matthew Dimech Genuis.

Brendon Thearle in a promotional shot for Popolazzjoni: 4.

“I'm thrilled to don the director's role for the very first time, especially for a project of this nature. Collaborating with such a talented team to craft a production that not only highlights the contradictions prevailing in today's passionate environmental and societal change efforts but also presents it to our viewers in a unique and thought-provoking manner,” Mifsud said.

Writer Abela added: “There seems to be a growing dissatisfaction with Malta’s current state of affairs − particularly among young adults such as ourselves. Popolazzjoni: 4 seeks to shed some light on this very sentiment, all while emphasising the perceived futility of fighting against the status quo.”

The play, certified 15+ (strong language, mild drug use), will be staged at the Malta Society of Arts within Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta on August 26 at 8pm and on August 27 at 7pm. Doors open 30 minutes before the performances start. Tickets can be purchased online via the Ticketmonti platform. For more information about Popolazzjoni: 4, visit the performance’s dedicated Facebook event.

Note: The performance includes flashing lights and loud music which may be unsuitable for audience members who suffer from epilepsy.

The venue is not wheelchair accessible and does not house any lifts. Assistance can be provided to individuals with mobility issues provided that the Ħassle Mejjet Theatre Collective is informed beforehand. The collective can be contacted on Facebook, Instagram, or via email at hasslemejjet@gmail.com.

The youths rehearsing for the play.

About Ħassle Mejjet Theatre Collective

Founded in late 2017 and opening its doors in 2018, the theatre collective was formed to bring theatrical productions (original or pre-written) to life.

Since its inception, the collective has produced various staged and online performances, including An Ode to Teen Angst (2018), Pandora (2019), An Ode to Teen Angst: The COVID Chronicles (2021), and L-Aħħar Siġra (2021).

This year, Ħassle Mejjet Theatre Collective celebrated its fifth anniversary, dubbed ĦM 5, with a slew of events and celebrations.