ION Harbour restaurant at Iniala Harbour House, Valletta, is hosting a culinary experience on October 28 amd 29 in which resident Michelin star chef Alex Dilling will collaborate with three-Michelin star chef Simon Rogan to create an eight-course menu.

Delicacies such as local Maltese pink shrimp with chestnut, white alba truffle and mascarpone, garnished with herbs specially cultivated by Rogan on his farm in the Lake District will be presented.

Both chefs have honed their talent to come up with a fascinating menu, a highlight of Malta’s culinary calendar in October.