An Easter-themed installation, Is-Salib, Ġesù u Int (The Cross, Jesus and You), will be set up for the fourth time in the middle of Għajnsielem square. The idea behind the installation is to combine the current reality with Lent.

Previous installations were dedicated to the COVID-19 victims and their families and to all those who are struggling through life’s hardships because of war.

This year’s installation is dedicated to all those who are passing through difficult times, and to combine this reality with Lent, when we reflect upon how Jesus, through his passion and death, saved us from our sins.

According to project manager Franco Ciangura, the message is to pray to Jesus to give us strength to carry our cross and take care of each other by offering our personal sacrifice for the good of others and offer our personal cross to Jesus.

This year, the cross will be some 20 metres high and eight metres wide. Its steel structure will be covered by around 100 six-inch PVC pipes, forming several crosses in different colours symbolising crosses in our daily life. Besides being an attraction during the day the installation will also be lit up in the evening.

The installation is being set up by Events Team Għajnsielem in collaboration with the Għajnsielem Dramatic Company and the Għaqda tal-Armar, Għajnsielem parish, local council and the Gozo Ministry’s cultural directorate.

The project has been realised by Ciangura in coordination with Joseph Ciantar, the Buttigieg family, including Frans, Francis Lee, Loretta and Patricia, Justin Luke Buttigieg, Charlie Buttigieg, Wenzu Ciangura, Rodllyn Azzopardi, Denzio Calleja, Thomas and Lothar Saliba, Massimo Vella, Joe Galea and Wenzu Ciangura.