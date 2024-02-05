LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation will be holding its fourth edition of LifeWalk between May 24 and 29 to raise funds in aid of renal patients.

LifeWalk is a 145-kilometre trekking challenge along Hadrian's Wall in the UK that was held for the first time in 2021.

Although it was initially conceived when the COVID pandemic stalled the annual LifeCycle Challenge, LifeWalk has since gained popularity among individuals who are not fervent cyclists but wish to take part in a resilience challenge while raising funds for a worthy cause.

“LifeWalk passes through some of the most beautiful parts of England. LifeWalkers are expected to cover up to 36 kilometres daily, surrounded by amazing natural landscapes and historic fortifications. It is a challenge that demands endurance, yet rewards with profound satisfaction," Alan Curry, founder of the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation, said in a statement, urging people to sign up for the challenge.

The LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation has raised over Eur3.2 million since it was founded in 1999. In a statement, the foundation said it was the only voluntary organisation that raised funds to support renal patients in Malta and Gozo, and constantly collaborated with Mater Dei Hospital’s Renal Unit and the University of Malta’s kidney disease awareness team within the University’s Research Trust (RIDT).

Those interested in registering can find more information here.

Donations to the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation can be made via Revolut on 9932 9101, by PayPal; via SMS: 5061 7370 for €2.33; 5061 8920 for €6.99; 5061 9229 for €11.65; or via a call to 5160 2020 for €10; 5170 2005 for €15; and 5180 2006 for €25.

Donations can also be made via bank transfers via Swift code VALLMTMT, IBAN MT 18 VALL 22013000000014814521017, with the Bank name being Bank of Valletta, and account number 14814521017