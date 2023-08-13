Next weekend sees the welcome return of annual music concert and fundraising drive Rock for Richmond, now in its fourth year.

Taking place on August 19, the event features leading Maltese artists Joon, Kym Pepe and Brikkuni, who will take to the stage at the Greek Amphitheatre in Mosta.

Organised by mental health NGO Richmond Foundation, the concert offers concertgoers an opportunity to enjoy performances by some of Malta’s most prominent artists while contributing to the foundation’s work.

According to concert organiser, Richmond Foundation support worker and Brikkuni frontman Mario Vella, money raised by the concert will help the organisation face cost challenges made worse by the rising cost of living.

“The NGO is partially State-funded, but a good 40 per cent of the enterprise depends on generated revenue and donations,” he said.

Brikkuni frontman Mario Vella. Photo: Storbju

“The astronomical rise in cost of living has brought forth tougher economic challenges since the Richmond Foundation permanently hosts over 60 residents spread across its various services,” Vella continued.

“Catering to their everyday needs while running other community services is no mean feat. We’re hoping that this yearly event goes a little way in alleviating some of this burden.”

Founded in 1993 by Anthony Guillaumier, the Richmond Foundation provides support services to those suffering from mental health difficulties and those close to them.

The organisation offers educational courses, support groups, phone and online therapy services, home living assistance and residential care.

Each year it helps hundreds of people struggling with mental health issues, relying on the efforts of its support staff, volunteers and sponsors.

Its annual Rock for Richmond concert aims to not only raise funds to assist in these efforts but also awareness of the foundation’s work, bringing together musicians and supporters from across the country.

Yasmin Kuymizakis, who goes by the moniker Joon and who has just returned from two tours of the US – including supporting performances for well-known American synth-pop band Future Islands – told Times of Malta she is pleased to contribute to an event she believes passionately in.

Everyone goes through tough times, and everyone needs help sometimes... that shouldn’t be stigmatised - Yasmin Kuymizakis

“This is a really important cause... good mental health is crucial and maybe people don’t always take it as seriously as physical health,” she said.

“Everyone goes through tough times, and everyone needs help sometimes... that shouldn’t be stigmatised,” Kuymizakis said, adding she was looking forward to sharing the stage with her fellow performers.

Echoing Kuymizakis’s sentiments, vocalist Kym Pepe emphasised the importance of the event and the foundation’s work.

Solo electronic artist Joon. Photo: Stephanie Galea

“I’m truly honoured to be performing with my band at Rock for Richmond,” she said.

“This event holds a special place in my heart not only because of its significance, but also because I’ve had the privilege of working at the Richmond Foundation and witnessing the incredible work they do first-hand,” Pepe said.

She is known for her unique vocal characteristics and synth-layered indie sound and released her first solo EP Kun in November 2020.

Joining Pepe and Joon will be the well-known band Brikkuni. Credited with helping to revitalise Maltese-language pop music, Brikkuni have proven popular since the release of their debut album Kuntrabanda in 2008. While mental health can be a distressing and sensitive topic, Rock for Richmond aims to bring people together in support of a good cause while helping to raise awareness about an important social issue.

Rock for Richmond will be held on August 19 at the Greek Amphitheatre in Mosta. For tickets, visit trackagescheme.com.

If you need emotional support, you can call Richmond Malta’s helpline on 1770. Alternatively, type OLLI.Chat on your desktop, mobile or tablet browser to chat with a professional 24/7.

This year’s edition of Rock for Richmond is sponsored by Shoulder Compliance, Hole in the Wall and Inkontru.app. To learn more about the Richmond Foundation, visit www.richmond.org.mt.