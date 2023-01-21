The fourth edition of ŻiguŻajg Season 2022-2023, which showcases work for children and young audiences all year round, has been launched.

International and local creatives will present various art forms such as music, film, theatre, digital animation, dance and storytelling for children of all ages.

Minister Owen Bonnici, who attended the launch, explained that with 12 projects, seven art forms and over 40 artists, this year’s ŻiguŻajg season will showcase some of the best productions on offer and, in so doing, promote inclusion within the arts community and beyond.

“Just like in past years, ŻiguŻajg continues to work towards celebrating diversity and addressing relevant and timely issues through creativity. In this context, this year sees the return of the school shows, as well as tailored sensory-friendly performances meant to make the whole experience more inclusive and accessible to the public,” Bonnici said.

Rupert Cefai, chairperson of Fondazzjoni Kreattività, spoke about the importance of having a programme like this produced for children, as well as the importance of ŻiguŻajg in the life of a young person.

He said that “such a programme allows us to focus on the development of children and how this is essential in giving them the tools to perceive life in a creative and somewhat more artistic way. We also see our children as our future audience and future artists with their exposure to the creative sector and opportunities for career development”.

Spazju Kreattiv’s artistic director, Daniel Azzopardi, explained that by producing quality-driven work for children and young audiences, the ŻiguŻajg brand seeks to raise awareness about the importance of arts and culture for social well-being through the annual festival and season programme. He said that having families participate in such ventures allows them to appreciate the benefits of the arts for their children’s creative outlook and critical thinking.

For more information, visit www.ziguzajg.org.